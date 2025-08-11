Can Hudson Pacific's $690 Million Cash Boost Revitalize Its West Coast Office Portfolio?

Investors are eyeing a potential resurgence in urban commercial landscapes, driven by strategic financial maneuvers and shifting industry dynamics. Conditions for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.'s HPP West Coast office and studios are beginning to improve, according to BofA Securities.

The Hudson Pacific Properties Analyst: Analyst Jana Galan reinitiated coverage with a Neutral rating and price target of $3.

HPP is in the doghouse. Track the latest developments here.

Why Analyst Is Cautiously Optimistic About HPP

The Hudson Pacific Properties Thesis: The company's recent $690 million equity raise has afforded its management more flexibility to focus on leasing its "high-quality West Coast office portfolio," Galan said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Is Hollywood's Policy Shift A Game Changer?

Moreover, operating conditions are improving due to recent policy initiatives in Hollywood, which could translate to higher demand for Hudson Pacific Properties ‘ studio business, he added.

Although the timing or magnitude of the turnaround is still uncertain, the trough seems to be in the rearview mirror, the analyst stated.

Following the company's cost-cutting initiatives, its studio business seems "rightsized" and has the potential to reach breakeven as early as the second quarter of 2026, he further commented.

HPP Price Action: Hudson Pacific Properties shares were unchanged 0.00% at $2.50 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo: Shutterstock