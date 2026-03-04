Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will release its first quarter earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 4.

Analysts expect the Palo Alto, California-based company to report earnings of $1.88 per share. That’s up from $1.60 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Broadcom's quarterly revenue is $19.18 billion (it reported $14.92 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates in four straight quarters and in 18 of the last 20 quarters overall.

Shares of Broadcom fell 1.6% to close at $313.84 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying AVGO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock