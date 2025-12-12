These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Lululemon After Upbeat Q3 Results

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter and raised its full-year guidance on Thursday.

Lululemon reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.27 by 14.15%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue of $2.57 billion beat the Street estimate of $2.48 billion and was up from revenue of $2.4 billion from the same period last year.

Lululemon raised its fiscal 2025 GAAP EPS guidance to between $12.92 and $13.02, versus the $12.95 analyst estimate, and raised its fiscal revenue outlook to a range of $10.96 billion to $11.05 billion, versus the $10.979 billion estimate.

The company announced a CEO succession plan and also authorized an increase to its share buyback program.

Lululemon shares rose 10.7% to $207.01 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lululemon following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained Lululemon with a Neutral and raised the price target from $185 to $220.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained the stock with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $200 to $215.

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik upgraded Lululemon from Underperform to Hold and raised the price target from $120 to $170.

Considering buying LULU stock? Here’s what analysts think: