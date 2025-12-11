Costco Likely To Report Higher Q1 Revenue; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) will release earnings results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Analysts expect the Issaquah, Washington-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.28 per share. The consensus estimate for Costco's quarterly revenue is $67.17 billion, compared to $62.15 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and in six of the last 10 quarters overall.

Costco shares fell 1.6% to close at $874.41 on Wednesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and maintained a $1,100 price target on Dec. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained the stock with a Neutral and maintained a $1,000 price target on Dec. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $1,050 to $1,025 on Nov. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $1,130 to $1,050 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

BTIG analyst Robert Drbul initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $1,115 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Photo via Shutterstock