RH Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

RH (NYSE:RH) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Analysts expect the Corte Madera, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share, down from $2.48 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for RH's quarterly revenue is $883.65 million, compared to $811.73 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 11, RH reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

RH shares fell 0.5% to close at $157.22 on Wednesday.

William Blair analyst Philip Blee downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $275 to $295 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $200 to $233 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and slashed the price target from $199 to $179 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $215 to $230 on June 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

