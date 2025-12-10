Vail Resorts Likely To Report Wider Q1 Loss; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will release earnings results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Analysts expect the Broomfield, Colorado-based company to report a quarterly loss at $5.17 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $4.61 per share. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts' quarterly revenue is $277.59 million, compared to $260.27 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 21, Vail Resorts named Celeste Burgoyne as chief revenue officer.

Vail Resorts shares rose 1.1% to close at $145.46 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $159 to $162 on Dec. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $146 to $153 on Oct. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Mizuho analyst Ben Chaiken maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $216 to $195 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%.

Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $244 to $237 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $152 to $145 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Considering buying MTN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock