Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Vestis Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Dec. 1.

Analysts expect the Roswell, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share on revenue of $678.30 million.

On Aug. 5, Vestis posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter.

Shares of Vestis gained 1.6% to close at $6.44 on Wednesday.

JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $6 to $5.5 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $10 to $5 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $17 to $13 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $15 to $13 on March 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

