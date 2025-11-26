Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

ONEOK Inc (NYSE:OKE)

Dividend Yield: 5.81%

5.81% Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $102 to $95 on Oct. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

TD Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $78 to $76 on Oct. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Recent News: On Oct. 28, ONEOK posted upbeat quarterly results.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest OKE news.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Dividend Yield: 5.60%

5.60% Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $8 to $7 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $8 to $7 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

Recent News: On Oct. 22, Patterson-UTI Energy posted upbeat quarterly results.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PTEN news

Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX)

Dividend Yield: 4.61%

4.61% Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $169 to $168 on Nov. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $177 to $180 on Nov. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Recent News: Chevron unveiled its 2030 roadmap at its investor day on Nov. 12. The company plans to focus on steady cash flow growth, portfolio enhancement, AI data center power solutions, and higher shareholder returns.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CVX news

Photo via Shutterstock