These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Elastic Following Q2 Earnings

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) posted upbeat second-quarter earnings after Thursday’s closing bell.

Elastic reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, beating the analyst estimate of 58 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $423.48 million, which beat the Street estimate of $418.16 million.

"Q2 was an outstanding quarter for Elastic. We beat the high end of our guidance across all metrics. Our strength was driven by robust growth across the company with AI positively impacting all areas of our business," said Ash Kulkarni, CEO of Elastic.

Elastic raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $2.40 to $2.46, versus the $2.36 estimate and raised its revenue guidance to a range of $1.715 billion to $1.721 billion, versus the $1.7 billion estimate.

Elastic shares fell 12.2% to $72.10 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Elastic following earnings announcement.

Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained Elastic with a Buy and lowered the price target from $134 to $108.

B of A Securities analyst Koji Ikeda maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $111 to $90.

