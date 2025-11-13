Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Bilibili Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) will release third-quarter earnings before the opening bell on Thursday, Nov. 13.

Analysts expect the Chinese company to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share. That's up from 57 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Bilibili's quarterly revenue is $7.64 billion, up from $7.31 billion last year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 21, Bilibili posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

Shares of Bilibili gained 0.2% to close at $27.19 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Macquarie analyst Ellie Jiang initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating with a price target of $36.03 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $25 to $28 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $30 to $28 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $25 to $27 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Considering buying BILI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock