Circle Internet Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 18 cents per share. That's down from 25 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Circle Internet's quarterly revenue is $699.57 million, compared to $195.05 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 28, Circle Internet disclosed a partnership with Grammy Award-winning artist, producer and composer, Wyclef Jean, who joins as Circle’s Global Culture Advisor.

Shares of Circle Internet dipped 5.6% to close at $98.30 on Tuesday.

William Blair analyst Andrew Jeffrey initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Perform rating on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $247 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Needham analyst John Todaro reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $250 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 88%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $163 to $123 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

