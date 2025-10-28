Revvity Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Q3 Earnings

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) announced mixed third-quarter 2025 financial results on Monday.

Despite adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.18, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.14, total revenue of $698.949 million missed the consensus estimate of $700.457 million.

The Board of Directors authorized a new two-year $1 billion share repurchase program, which replaces the remainder of the prior repurchase program.

For the full year 2025, Revvity is raising its adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $4.90 to $5.00, up from the previous range of $4.85–$4.95 and exceeding the analyst estimate of $4.86. The company reaffirmed its organic growth guidance of 2% to 4%.

Full-year revenue guidance was widened to $2.83–$2.88 billion, from a prior range of $2.84 billion–$2.88 billion, to account for recent changes in foreign currency exchange rates, against an analyst estimate of $2.849 billion.

CEO Prahlad Singh noted, "We performed well during the third quarter as a number of key innovations and strategic partnerships have begun to come to fruition," adding, "Our strong level of execution is positioning the company for even greater success in 2026 and beyond."

Revvity shares closed at $97.16 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Revvity following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey maintained Revvity with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $122 to $123.

Barclays analyst Luke Sergott maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $100 to $105.

Considering buying RVTY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock