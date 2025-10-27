Carter's Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, Oct. 27.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share, down from $1.64 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Carter’s quarterly revenue is $773.09 million, compared to $758.46 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 24, Carter’s adopted a limited duration stockholder rights plan after RWWM rapidly accumulated 16.86% stake without advance notice.

Shares of Carter’s rose 1.8% to close at $32.35 on Friday.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $32 to $26 on July 1287, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Underweight rating and boosted the price target from $25 to $28 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $50 to $45 on Feb. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

