These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Teledyne Technologies After Q3 Earnings

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) reported upbeat third-quarter results on Wednesday.

The firm reported sales growth of 6.7%year-over-year (Y/Y) to $1.540 billion, beating the consensus of $1.528 billion. Adjusted EPS was $5.57, above the consensus of $5.480.

"Furthermore, total company new orders were also a quarterly record due in part to continued backlog growth at Teledyne FLIR. Given our strong third quarter performance, recovering commercial short-cycle businesses, and robust backlog growth, we are raising our full year earnings outlook," stated Robert Mehrabian, executive chairman.

Teledyne Technologies expects fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $5.73–$5.88, versus the $5.88 consensus estimate. The company raised its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $21.45–$21.60, up from $21.20–$21.50 and compared to the $21.49 estimate.

Teledyne Technologies shares closed at $543.73 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Teledyne Technologies following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained Teledyne with a Buy and raised the price target from $585 to $615.

Barclays analyst Guy Hardwick maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $606 to $584.

