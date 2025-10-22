Tesla Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 56 cents per share, down from 72 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Tesla's quarterly revenue is $26.7 billion, compared to $25.18 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed analyst estimates for revenue in four straight quarters and missed estimates in seven of the last 10 quarters overall.

Shares of Tesla fell 1.1% to close at $442.60 on Tuesday.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $355 on Oct. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $600 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $490 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $375 to $450 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Baird analyst Ben Kallo upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $320 to $548 on Sept. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%

