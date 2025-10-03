Penguin Solutions Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Analysts expect the Milpitas, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 37 cents per share, versus 37 cents per share in the year-ago period. Penguin Solutions projects to report quarterly revenue at $342.11 million, compared to $311.15 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 27, Penguin Solutions filed for offering of 6.096 million shares by selling securityholder.

Shares of Penguin Solutions rose 1.4% to close at $27.46 on Thursday.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $27 to $36 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $27 to $30 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $21 to $24 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $30 to $35 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $22.5 to $25 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

