Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp AngioDynamics Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 2.

Analysts expect the Latham, New York-based company to report a quarterly loss at 12 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 11 cents per share in the year-ago period. AngioDynamics projects to report quarterly revenue at $72.69 million, compared to $67.49 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 15, AngioDynamics reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 revenue guidance above estimates.

Shares of AngioDynamics rose 4% to close at $11.17 on Tuesday.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $16 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $15 to $17 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%.

Considering buying ANGO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

