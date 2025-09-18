AAR Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

AAR Corp. AIR will release earnings results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Analysts expect the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share, compared to 85 cents per share in the year-ago period. AAR projects to report quarterly revenue of $692.45 million, compared to $661.7 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Tuesday, AAR subsidiary Airinmar signed a multi-year support services extension with Philippines-based low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific.

AAR shares fell 1.3% to close at $74.76 on Wednesday.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $75 to $85 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Keybanc analyst Michael Leshock maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $80 to $86 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $78 to $81 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $83 on Oct. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $60 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

