Endava Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

Endava DAVA reported mixed results for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 16 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $249.310 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $249.950 million.

Endava said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $1.11-$1.27 compared to market estimates of 85 cents per share. The company sees sales of $1.013 billion-$1.033 billion vs $1.020 billion analyst estimate.

“AI continues to be a strategic focus for many of our clients and we have now passed the point where over half of our people use AI in projects, a clear marker of progress in our journey to becoming AI-native. Endava exited FY2025 with its highest ever quarterly order book, lifting full-year signed value to a record high. Despite the increase in the order book, the short term operating backdrop remains volatile and many clients continue to recalibrate the timing of spending, and therefore our outlook remains cautious,” said John Cotterell, Endava’s CEO.

Endava’s shares gained 0.8% to trade at $10.05 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Endava following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained Endava with a Buy and lowered the price target from $20 to $12.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $17 to $11.

Guggenheim analyst Jonathan Lee maintained Endava with a Buy and lowered the price target from $20 to $18.

Considering buying DAVA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock