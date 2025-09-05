Core & Main Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Core & Main, Inc. CNM will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Analysts expect the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company to report quarterly earnings at 79 cents per share, up from 61 cents per share in the year-ago period. Core & Main projects to report quarterly revenue of $2.12 million, compared to $1.96 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 2, Core & Main signed an agreement to acquire Canada Waterworks.

Core & Main shares gained 2% to close at $65.85 on Thursday.

JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $56 to $64 on Sept. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Loop Capital analyst Jeffrey Stevenson downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $68 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $65 to $70 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $56 to $62 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $60 to $67 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

