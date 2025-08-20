These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Amer Sports After Upbeat Q2 Results

Amer Sports, Inc. AS posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 6 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 3 cents. Quarterly sales of $1.24 billion (+23% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $1.18 billion.

"The inflection of Salomon footwear adds a strong second leg of growth to Arc'teryx's already exceptional sales and margin trajectory, significantly elevating the long-term value creation potential of our portfolio of premium sports and outdoor brands," said CFO Andrew Page.

Amer Sports raised its FY2025 GAAP EPS outlook to 77 cents to 82 cents. That's up from 67 cents to 72 cents, versus the 71-cent estimate. The company also lifted its FY2025 sales forecast to $6.22 billion to $6.27 billion, above the earlier range of $5.96 billion to $6.06 billion. The revised guidance exceeds Wall Street’s sales estimate of $6.08 billion.

Amer Sports shares gained 2% to trade at $36.46 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Amer Sports following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained Amer Sports with a Buy and raised the price target from $42 to $45.

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained Amer Sports with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $44 to $45.

Considering buying AS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock