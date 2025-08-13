These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On KinderCare Learning Following Weak Q2 Earnings

KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. KLC reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 26 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $700.110 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $705.651 million.

KinderCare Learning narrowed FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $0.75-$0.85 to $0.77-$0.82 and also narrowed sales guidance from $2.750 billion-$2.850 billion to $2.750 billion-$2.800 billion.

“Our second quarter financial results reflect continued revenue growth and the resilience of our business, even as enrollment trends turned softer than anticipated late in the quarter,” said Paul Thompson, KinderCare’s Chief Executive Officer. “Despite our second quarter occupancy being similar to pre-pandemic levels at 71%, we are intently focused on initiatives to improve occupancy. Our investments into digital tools and focused engagement are addressing market specific needs within our footprint while building value for our brands within communities.”

KinderCare Learning shares dipped 22.1% to trade at $7.64 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on KinderCare Learning following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained KinderCare Learning with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $20 to $13.

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $18 to $12.

Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong maintained KinderCare Learning with a Buy and lowered the price target from $23 to $20.

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $15 to $14.

