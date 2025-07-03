July 3, 2025 8:16 AM 1 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp E2open Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, July 10.

Analysts expect the Addison, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 4 cents per share, compared to 4 cents per share in the year-ago period. E2open projects to report quarterly revenue of $148.92 million, compared to $151.16 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 25, E2open agreed to be acquired by WiseTech Global for $3.30/share in all-cash deal following strategic review.

E2open shares gained 0.6% to close at $3.25 on Wednesday.

  • Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Hotchkiss maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $2.6 to $2.3 on March 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.
  • Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $4 to $3 on Dec. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

