Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp E2open Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, July 10.

Analysts expect the Addison, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 4 cents per share, compared to 4 cents per share in the year-ago period. E2open projects to report quarterly revenue of $148.92 million, compared to $151.16 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 25, E2open agreed to be acquired by WiseTech Global for $3.30/share in all-cash deal following strategic review.

E2open shares gained 0.6% to close at $3.25 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Hotchkiss maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $2.6 to $2.3 on March 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $4 to $3 on Dec. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying ETWO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock