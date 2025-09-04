This AMD Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Barclays analyst Brendan Lynch downgraded Kilroy Realty Corporation KRC from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $43 price target. Kilroy Realty shares closed at $41.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst Jay Goldberg downgraded the rating for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD from Buy to Neutral. AMD shares closed at $162.13 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
