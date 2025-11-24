VinFast Auto Poised For Almost 100% Growth In Deliveries In 2025

VinFast Auto Ltd (NASDAQ:VFS) achieved 74% year-on-year growth in its third-quarter deliveries and appears to be on track to almost double its deliveries in 2025, according to Chardan Research.

The VinFast Auto Analyst: Analyst James McIlree reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $5.50.

The VinFast Auto Thesis: With around 95% of VinFast Auto's total deliveries being made to its domestic market, Vietnam, the company is likely to hit total deliveries of 185,000 this year, McIlwee said in the note.

The average selling price (ASP) rose from $16,700 in the second quarter to $17,400 in the third quarter, the analyst stated.

Although around half of deliveries in Vietnam are of the lowest-priced products, sales of the Herio Green, which has a much higher price, may have pulled up the ASP, he added.

While VinFast Auto reported gross margins of -56.2%, stripping out the impact of delayed revenue recognition and changes in NRV, gross margin would have been -17.1% in the third quarter, an improvement from -20.8% in the previous period, McIlwee said.

"This is a critical issue for the company as improvements in gross margin, reported and adjusted, will be a key driver of investor sentiment and confidence in the company's ability to reach cash flow breakeven," he further wrote.

VFS Price Action: Shares of VinFast Auto had declined by 1.73% to $3.17 at the time of publication on Monday.

