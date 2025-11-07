Under Armour Posts Strong Q3: Reinstated FY26 Guidance Suggest 'Ongoing Challenges,' Analysts Say

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) shares inched higher in early trading on Friday, after the company on Thursday reported its fiscal second-quarter results.

• UAA is showing downward pressure. See what is driving the move here.

Here are some key analyst takeaways:

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss reiterated an Underweight rating and price target of $5.

reiterated an Underweight rating and price target of $5. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernández maintained a Market Perform rating and price target of $5.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

JPMorgan: Under Armour reported adjusted earnings of four cents per share, beating Street expectations of two cents per share, Boss said in a note. Although gross margins contracted 250 basis points to 47.3%, it came higher than consensus of 46.3%, he added.

Management expects revenues to decline by 4%-5% in fiscal 2026, including a high single-digit decline in North America and APAC (Asia Pacific), the analyst stated. The company guided to adjusted earnings of three to five cents per share, versus Street expectations of five cents per share.

Telsey Advisory Group: Under Armour reported its fiscal second-quarter results slightly higher than expectations, Fernández said. The beat was "partially due to the timing shift of 100 bps of sales to 2QF26 from 3QF26 and a benefit from FX and some pricing actions," she wrote.

The company’s guidance for the fiscal third quarter missed expectations "due to soft demand and a full quarter impact of tariffs," the analyst stated. Under Armour reinstated its fiscal 2026 guidance, which was below expectations on sales and gross margins, reflecting "ongoing challenges," she added.

UAA Price Action: Shares of Under Armour had risen by 0.77% to $4.59 at the time of publication on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

• Under Armour’s 2026 Tariff Hit Threatens Turnaround Momentum

Photo: Shutterstock