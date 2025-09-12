Kroger storefront with plants and Western Union sign
September 12, 2025 12:40 PM 1 min read

Kroger Posts Q2 Beat, Analyst Says Restructuring 'Shows Signs Of Success'

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Kroger Co KR delivered strong results for the second quarter on the back of its "solid business momentum and strong execution," according to Telsey Advisory Group.

The Kroger Analyst: Analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating and price target of $82.

The Kroger Thesis: The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share, beating the consensus of 99 cents per share, driven by healthy ID sales growth, Feldman said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

The strong ID sales, ex-fuel, was driven by "outperformance in pharmacy, continued strength in fresh and digital, and improvement in grocery volumes," he added.

Kroger raised its 2025 ID sales, ex-fuel, guidance to 2.7%-3.4%, from its earlier forecast of 2.25%-3.25%, "reflecting the 2Q25 beat and confidence in the trend," the analyst stated. The company also raised the lower end of its 2025 earnings guidance range to $4.70-$4.80 per share, from $4.60-$4.80 per share, he said.

"The company's emphasis on simplifying the organization, improving the customer experience, and creating value is showing signs of early success," Feldman further wrote.

KR Price Action: Shares of Kroger had risen by 1.8% to $68.44 at the time of publication on Friday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

KR Logo
KRThe Kroger Co
$68.501.89%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
53.77
Growth
N/A
Quality
28.19
Value
56.94
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved