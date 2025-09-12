Kroger Posts Q2 Beat, Analyst Says Restructuring 'Shows Signs Of Success'

Kroger Co KR delivered strong results for the second quarter on the back of its "solid business momentum and strong execution," according to Telsey Advisory Group.

The Kroger Analyst: Analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating and price target of $82.

The Kroger Thesis: The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share, beating the consensus of 99 cents per share, driven by healthy ID sales growth, Feldman said in the note.

The strong ID sales, ex-fuel, was driven by "outperformance in pharmacy, continued strength in fresh and digital, and improvement in grocery volumes," he added.

Kroger raised its 2025 ID sales, ex-fuel, guidance to 2.7%-3.4%, from its earlier forecast of 2.25%-3.25%, "reflecting the 2Q25 beat and confidence in the trend," the analyst stated. The company also raised the lower end of its 2025 earnings guidance range to $4.70-$4.80 per share, from $4.60-$4.80 per share, he said.

"The company's emphasis on simplifying the organization, improving the customer experience, and creating value is showing signs of early success," Feldman further wrote.

KR Price Action: Shares of Kroger had risen by 1.8% to $68.44 at the time of publication on Friday.

