Analysts See Big Gains Ahead For GE Vernova, Raising Price Target To $620

BofA Securities analyst Andrew Obin reiterated a Buy rating on GE Vernova GEV and increased the price target from $550 to $620.

The analyst forecasts GE Vernova to report $11.8 billion in orders for the second quarter of 2025, 6% higher than the consensus of $11.1 billion. This performance is primarily driven by Gas Power, which includes $5.8 billion from Power, $4.9 billion from Electrification, and $1 billion from Wind.

The forecast also includes 6GW of Gas Power turbines from significant orders in global markets such as Saudi Arabia, India, and the U.S.

The expected adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 is $0.7 billion, which aligns with Wall Street expectations. The increase in gas turbine orders is set to fuel growth in the Power and Electrification segments.

Also Read: GE Vernova Can Mitigate Tariff And Inflation Concerns After Strong Q1, Sticks To Annual Outlook

The analyst’s price target of $620 reflects increased estimates for 2027 EBITDA (+6%) and EPS (+11%). The company’s shares have surged 67% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin. Despite rising multiples, the analyst believes GE Vernova’s 22x multiple on 2027E EBITDA is justified due to strong earnings growth.

With tariff costs decreasing following agreements such as the May 14 deal, GE Vernova benefits from lower import duties, particularly on Chinese goods, which had previously been a major cost. Obin expects the tariff impact to be largely offset in 2025.

The analyst also points to the potential effects of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (passed July 4), which phases out U.S. wind tax credits. This may spur an increase in U.S. onshore wind orders in the second half of 2025 and the first half of 2026, but could result in lower wind deliveries in 2027 and beyond.

Also Read: Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Slashes Solar Incentives — Cathie Wood’s Ark Says Nuclear May Now Be Cheapest Option: OKLO, SMR, LTBR And Other Stocks In Focus

GE Vernova will report its second-quarter 2025 financial results on July 23, 2025, before the market opening.

Recent Analyst Updates:

JPMorgan analyst Mark Strouse maintains an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $460 to $620.

analyst maintains an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $460 to $620. Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintains a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $354 to $544.

analyst maintains a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $354 to $544. Seaport Global analyst Tom Curran initiates coverage with a Buy rating and sets a price target of $630.

analyst initiates coverage with a Buy rating and sets a price target of $630. Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintains an Overweight rating and increases the price target from $550 to $580.

analyst maintains an Overweight rating and increases the price target from $550 to $580. BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar maintains an Outperform rating and raises the price target from $522 to $590.

analyst maintains an Outperform rating and raises the price target from $522 to $590. UBS analyst Amit Mehrotra initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $614.

analyst initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $614. Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco maintains an Overweight rating and increases the price target from $422 to $511.

analyst maintains an Overweight rating and increases the price target from $422 to $511. GLJ Research analyst Austin Wang initiates coverage with a Buy rating and sets a price target of $702.

GEV Price Action: GE Vernova shares are trading higher by 1.52% at $569.71 at publication on Thursday.

