July 1, 2025 10:31 AM 1 min read

Crexendo's Open Strategy Pays Off, Analyst Praises 'Disruptive Pricing Model'

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Crexendo Inc CXDO appears poised to gain share in the wholesale UCaaS (United Communications as a Service) market, according to Needham.

The Crexendo Analyst: Analyst Joshua Reilly initiated coverage with a Buy rating and price target of $8.

The Crexendo Thesis: The cloud communications company has an open platform strategy with pre-packaged features that have the "right balance of configuration" for both retail and wholesale customer wins. Reilly credits this for driving market share gains since the NetSapiens acquisition in 2021.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

The open platform has more than 240 integrations, which allows Crexendo to maintain a "disruptive pricing model" and focus on innovation, while its competitors struggle to maintain their customer bases, he added.

"In addition to winning net new licensee opportunities, we believe Crexendo intends to acquire and consolidate licensees at an intentional pace over time," the analyst wrote.

The company's non-GAAP operating margin is likely to expand in 2025 and beyond due to the ongoing growth in both telecom services and software solutions, he further stated.

Price Action: Shares of Crexendo had risen by 4.78% to $6.36 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

CXDO Logo
CXDOCrexendo Inc
$6.242.80%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.66
Growth
98.07
Quality
Not Available
Value
42.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved