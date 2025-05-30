Zinger Key Points
- Ulta Beauty reported Q1 EPS of $6.70, ahead of the consensus estimate of $5.81.
- The company raised its revenue guidance to $11.5-$11.7B.
- Rebound or breakdown? See how Matt Maley is trading June’s market volatility, live this Wednesday, June 4 at 6 PM ET.
Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA shares rallied in early trading on Friday, after the company reported on Thursday upbeat first-quarter results.
Here are some key analyst takeaways:
- Piper Sandler analyst Korinne Wolfmeyer maintained a Neutral rating, while raising the price target from $386 to $437.
- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reaffirmed an Outperform rating, while raising the price target from $460 to $520.
Check out other analyst stock ratings.
Piper Sandler: Ulta Beauty's comp sales grew 2.9% year-on-year to $2,848 million, beating Street expectations of $2,794 million, Wolfmeyer said in a note. The company's brand engagement efforts seem to be "resonating" and proved effective in the quarter, she added.
Management's full-year guidance reflects the stronger first-quarter beat, while also incorporating more uncertainty in the back half of the year, the analyst stated.
"While it does seem like management is taking a more conservative approach, we appreciate the prudence given the evolving macro backdrop," she further wrote.
Telsey Advisory Group: Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $6.70 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 per share, despite a challenging consumer environment, Telsey said. Management raised its full-year revenue guidance to $11.5-$11.7 billion, from their prior outlook of $11.5-$11.6 billion, she added.
The company had already indicated that this would be a transitional year, "marked by increased investments to help drive market share gains and long-term profitable growth," the analyst wrote.
ULTA Price Action: Shares of Ulta Beauty had risen by 11.38% to $469.81 at the time of publication on Friday.
Read More:
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.