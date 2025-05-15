May 15, 2025 8:34 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp CAVA Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday, May 15.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 15 cents per share, up from 13 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, CAVA projects quarterly revenue at $327.71 million, compared to $259.01 million a year earlier.

On March 26, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Cava Group will replace Altair Engineering in the S&P MidCap 400.

CAVA shares fell 0.2% to close at $99.54 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $125 to $112 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $104 to $90 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.
  • TD Securities analyst Andrew Charles maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $130 to $120 on April 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $125 to $105 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.
  • JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $110 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Considering buying CAVA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
