Aehr Test Systems Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Aehr Test Systems, Inc. AEHR will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 8.

Analysts expect the Fremont, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 4 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 3 cents per share. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Aehr Test Systems projects quarterly revenue at $17.76 million, compared to $7.56 million a year earlier.

On March 13, Aehr said it secured initial $4.7 million in follow-on production orders for FOX-CP Systems from a leading advanced storage device manufacturer.

Aehr Test Systems shares fell 0.6% to close at $7.22 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $12 on March 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

William Blair analyst Jed Dorsheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on March 25, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Considering buying AEHR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock