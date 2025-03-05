Victoria's Secret Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO will release its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 5.

Analysts expect the Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.3 per share, down from $2.58 per share in the year-ago period. Victoria’s Secret projects quarterly revenue of $2.08 billion, compared to $2.08 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 29, Victoria’s Secret & Co. announced the retirement of Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Timothy Johnson and the appointment of Scott Sekella as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Victoria’s Secret shares fell 2.6% to close at $23.38 on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $45 to $40 on Jan. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach maintained a Sell rating and slashed the price target from $40 to $35 on Jan. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and increased the price target from $51 to $53 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $44 to $40 on Jan. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

TD Cowen analyst Jonna Kim maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $35 to $45 on Dec. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

