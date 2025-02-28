PAR Technology Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

PAR Technology Corporation PAR will release its fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Friday, Feb. 28.

Analysts expect the New Hartford, New York-based company to report a quarterly loss at 8 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 33 cents per share. PAR Technology projects quarterly revenue of $99.1 million, compared to $107.71 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 22, PAR Technology announced that it priced a private offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2030.

PAR Technology shares fell 2.3% to close at $60.71 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $90 on Jan. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Charles Nabhan maintained an Overweight and raised the price target from $83 to $90 on Nov. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $69 to $92 on Nov. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Craig-Hallum analyst George Sutton maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $65 to $85 on Nov. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Considering buying PAR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: