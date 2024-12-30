AZZ Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

AZZ Inc. AZZ will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Analysts expect the Fort Worth, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share, up from $1.19 per share in the year-ago period. AZZ projects to report revenue of $396.64 million for the recent quarter, compared to $381.61 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 9, AZZ reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.

AZZ shares fell 1.5% to close at $82.06 on Friday.

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $105 to $110 on Dec. 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners initiated coverage on the stock with a Peer Perform rating on July 31. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $89 to $99 on July 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Richardson initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $90 on June 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Noble Capital Markets analyst Michael Heim upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $95 on June 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Considering buying AZZ stock? Here’s what analysts think:

