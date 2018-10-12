Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wedbush: Turtle Beach Continues To Benefit From Rise Of Battle Royale Gaming
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2018 11:40am   Comments
Share:
Wedbush: Turtle Beach Continues To Benefit From Rise Of Battle Royale Gaming
Related
Turtle Beach Shares Rise On Forecast Of Beat-And-Raise Q3
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (10/11/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Turtle Beach Corp. (NASDAQ: HEAR) has seen substantial market growth and market share gains, while improved operations have bolstered earnings, according to Wedbush. 

The Analyst

Analyst Michael Pachter reiterated an Outperform rating on Turtle Beach with a $42 price target.

The Thesis

Turtle Beach raised its third-quarter revenue guidance from $65 million to a range of $73 to $74 million and lifted its projected earnings per share from 44 cents to 74 cents, Pachter said in the upgrade note. (See his track record here.) 

The headset and sound card manufacturer has continued to benefit from battle royale-style gaming, as the use of headsets improves the gaming experience, the analyst said.

“Additionally, we think Turtle Beach headsets are ideal for holiday gift-giving for 'Fornite' players, as well as replacing/upgrading around major October game launches from 'Call of Duty' and 'Red Dead Redemption,' and 'Battlefield V' in November. In our view, this positions Turtle Beach to surpass its previously implied Q4 guidance.”

Turtle Beach has over 45 percent market share in the $1-billion global gaming headset market, according to company data, and Pachter said he expects another 5-percent market share gain in 2019.

“While management is currently focused on entering into the PC gaming headset market in North America and Europe, then later expanding into China, there is also the opportunity of entering the gaming keyboards and mice markets.”

These are likely moves over the next two years as Turtle Beach pays off its remaining debt and has cash to spend, the analyst said. 

Price Action

Turtle Beach shares were rallying 15.91 percent to $20.88 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

DA Davidson: Turtle Beach Winning On Secular Shift In Gaming Trends

Turtle Beach CEO Talks 'Fortnite,' Battle Royale Gaming: 'It's A Great Place To Be'

"Fortnite" screenshot courtesy of Epic Games. 

Latest Ratings for HEAR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018OppenheimerMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Aug 2018WedbushMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Jul 2018DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for HEAR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Expansion gaming Michael Pachter WedbushPrice Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HEAR)

Turtle Beach Shares Rise On Forecast Of Beat-And-Raise Q3
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
DA Davidson: Turtle Beach Winning On Secular Shift In Gaming Trends
Turtle Beach Is Targeting Market Share Expansion, Says Bullish Wedbush
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Here's How Decentralization is Changing Every Part of the Real Estate Industry