5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2017 9:56am   Comments
  • UBS raised Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: SNI) price target from $83 to $90. Scripps Networks shares closed at $87.41 on Monday.
  • MKM Partners cut the price target for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from $30 to $26. Discovery shares closed at $24.60 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target on Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) from $15 to $10. Pandora shares closed at $8.95 on Monday.
  • JPMorgan boosted American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) price target from $52 to $61. American Airlines shares closed at $50.44 on Monday.
  • Canaccord Genuity increased the price target for Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) from $108 to $125. Rockwell Collins shares closed at $106.53 on Monday.

Latest Ratings for SNI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017NeedhamDowngradesBuyHold
Aug 2017ArgusDowngradesBuyHold
Aug 2017CitigroupUpgradesSellNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SNI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

