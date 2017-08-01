5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- UBS raised Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: SNI) price target from $83 to $90. Scripps Networks shares closed at $87.41 on Monday.
- MKM Partners cut the price target for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from $30 to $26. Discovery shares closed at $24.60 on Monday.
- RBC Capital lowered the price target on Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) from $15 to $10. Pandora shares closed at $8.95 on Monday.
- JPMorgan boosted American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) price target from $52 to $61. American Airlines shares closed at $50.44 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity increased the price target for Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) from $108 to $125. Rockwell Collins shares closed at $106.53 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for SNI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Needham
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Aug 2017
|Argus
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Aug 2017
|Citigroup
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
