Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Google To Buy

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2018 12:27pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Wednesday downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd was mixed, with 36.4 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 40.9 percent a Sell and 22.7 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Google shares were trading up 0.7 percent at $1,121.62. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $1,123.28 implies a 0.5 percent upside, indicating an in-line to moderately bullish outlook on the stock.

This contrasts analyst outlook, which trended bearish. The 12-month price target consensus among analysts is at $1,050.

Posted-In: Downgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG)

7 Big Companies That Could Tap The IPO Markets In 2018
Podcast: What Is Google Pay And Why Does It Matter?
MKM Partners Raises Alphabet Price Target As Cloud Growth Continues
Bernstein: Lionsgate Is David In A Sea Of Goliaths
Alphabet Shares Rise On Google Pay Debut: Should Apple Be Worried?
Every Executive Who's Disappeared From Snap Since Its IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.