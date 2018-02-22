The Vetr community on Wednesday downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd was mixed, with 36.4 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 40.9 percent a Sell and 22.7 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Google shares were trading up 0.7 percent at $1,121.62. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $1,123.28 implies a 0.5 percent upside, indicating an in-line to moderately bullish outlook on the stock.

This contrasts analyst outlook, which trended bearish. The 12-month price target consensus among analysts is at $1,050.