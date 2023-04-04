Headset's 2023 Demographics Report: Who's Consuming The Most And What Are Their Favorites?

Headset, a leading cannabis industry data and analytics provider published a report highlighting significant demographic trends in the cannabis market.

The report reveals that male consumers account for nearly two-thirds of cannabis sales in the U.S. and Canada while Millennials represent over 60% of sales in both countries. The study also shows a growth in female representation and an increase in purchasing power for Gen-Z consumers. Its findings also suggest a growing trend towards larger transaction sizes as a consumer's age increases.

"Those who plan for the future will succeed when it arrives," stated Cy Scott, founder and CEO of Headset in a Tuesday press release.

"Our comprehensive demographics report not only provides data regarding the current state of the cannabis industry, but it will also help brands plan for the future and build a sustainable, thriving business. From the consumer preferences of Generation Z to the rising female consumer base, there are several trends to examine. It will be interesting to reflect on this report in a year and examine what new trends emerge."

Cannabis Demographics

The report uses transactional data from eight U.S. states and two Canadian provinces to examine the gender, age and location of cannabis consumers.

According to Headset, older generations tend to prefer "wellness" related cannabis products such as capsules and topicals, while younger generations prefer inhalable products such as concentrates and vape pens.

Baby Boomers spend over five-and-a-half times more on wellness products than Gen Z, while Gen Z spends 25% more on inhalable products than Boomers. The oldest consumers prefer classic categories like flower and edibles, while the youngest prefer newer forms of cannabis such as concentrates and vape pens.

Photo by Mostafa Ashraf Mostafa on Unsplash.