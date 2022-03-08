 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This Analyst Believes Okta Stock Is 'Difficult To Ignore,' Noting An Increase In Cybersecurity Needs

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 11:44am   Comments
Share:
Why This Analyst Believes Okta Stock Is 'Difficult To Ignore,' Noting An Increase In Cybersecurity Needs

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) have lost 42% over the past six months, while the company’s organic growth remains strong, according to Mizuho Securities.

The Okta Analyst: Gregg Moskowitz upgraded the rating for Okta from Neutral to Buy, while keeping the price target unchanged at $225.

The Okta Thesis: Auth0, which the company acquired last year, has begun contributing and its growth has been robust and better than expected, Moskowitz said in the upgrade note.

“We continue to believe OKTA’s technological and GTM advantages versus most peers are significant, and at 9x CY23E revenue we believe the risk/reward has become difficult to ignore, even amid a tumultuous market,” he added.

“We would also emphasize that the recent Log4j vulnerability and the Ukraine invasion should further heighten the need for strong cybersecurity technology and processes,” the analyst wrote.

He further mentioned that the Customer Identity and Access Management market seems to be gathering momentum and Okta’s exposure “to this attractive market has significantly increased.”

OKTA Price Action: Shares of Okta had risen by 2% to $157 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Photo: Pete Linforth from Pixabay 

Latest Ratings for OKTA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022MizuhoUpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2022GuggenheimMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for OKTA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OKTA)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2022
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Markets Close Lower Again In Up And Down Trading Day; Nasdaq Falls 1.5%
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cybersecurity Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho SecuritiesAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
INDONoble Capital MarketsDowngrades
CJTScotiabankDowngrades195.0
SFTCScotiabankUpgrades32.0
FANGScotiabankUpgrades160.0
MNDTWilliam BlairDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com