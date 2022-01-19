QQQ
Raymond James Is Bullish On Ads-Tec Energy, Sees 63% Upside

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 19, 2022 6:35 am
  • Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov initiated Ads-Tec Energy PLC (NYSE:ADSE) with a Strong Buy rating and a price target of $14, implying an upside of 63%.
  • The analyst noted Ads-Tec's ultra-fast hardware is specifically designed with grid stability in mind, making it the only pure-play on ultra-fast.
  • Molchanov added that U.S. expansion adds to strength in Europe, positioning 2022 as a breakout year for the company.
  • Price Action: ADSE shares closed lower by 1.38% at $8.58 on Tuesday.

