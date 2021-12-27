As Bitcoin Regains The $50K level, Here's What 4 Analysts And Traders Are Saying

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 27, 2021 10:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
As Bitcoin Regains The $50K level, Here's What 4 Analysts And Traders Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rose above the $50,000 level as of Sunday evening, here’s what four analysts and expert traders are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe told his more than 540,000 followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) the market is looking for constant higher lows for Bitcoin to continue the upward trend.

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen said the bitcoin is “coming in hot” with the weekly close above the $50,000 level.

He noted on his YouTube channel that Bitcoin is still below the bull market support band and needs to regain the $53,000 level.

“Until then, we are just simply playing in the sandbox,” Cowen said.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Pentoshi, a closely followed pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader with more than 435,000 Twitter followers, said he is still eyeing Bitcoin touching the $53,000 to $55,000 range, and noted how “clean” the Bitcoin weekly chart was.

Altcoin Sherpa, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst who has almost 160,000 followers on Twitter, said in a YouTube video that the market structure is bullish and Bitcoin will do pretty well over the next few weeks. He added that the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) chart looks better than Bitcoin.

Price Action: Monday morning at publication, Bitcoin is up 3.38% during the past 24 hours, trading at $51,534.39 and Ethereum is up almost 1.31% during the period to $4,098.22.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Flat After Missing Santa Rally — Does The Great Miner Hoard Indicate A Bullish Move For The Apex Coin?

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Cryptocurrency News Global Top Stories Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

As Bitcoin Struggles To Build On Relief Rally, Here's What 5 Popular Crypto Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin Struggles To Build On Relief Rally, Here's What 5 Popular Crypto Analysts Are Saying

Five popular cryptocurrency analysts see Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) consolidating after the apex cryptocurrency regained the $50,000 level earlier this week. read more
Has Bitcoin Entered Bear Market After Surging To All-Time Highs? What 4 Popular Analysts Have To Say

Has Bitcoin Entered Bear Market After Surging To All-Time Highs? What 4 Popular Analysts Have To Say

Popular cryptocurrency analysts see Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rising further even as the apex cryptocurrency retreated after charting all-time highs this week. read more
As Bitcoin Consolidates Below The $50K level, Here's What These 4 Analysts And Traders Are Saying

As Bitcoin Consolidates Below The $50K level, Here's What These 4 Analysts And Traders Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued to consolidate below the $50,000 level Wednesday evening, here’s what four analysts and expert traders are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Consolidate: Miner Activity Suggests A Rally Could Come Soon

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Consolidate: Miner Activity Suggests A Rally Could Come Soon

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded in negative territory at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.2% to $2.25 trillion. read more