QQQ
-4.97
400.29
-1.26%
BTC/USD
+ 729.71
67677.37
+ 1.09%
DIA
-2.03
365.31
-0.56%
SPY
-3.51
470.89
-0.75%
TLT
-2.59
153.55
-1.72%
GLD
+ 1.18
170.11
+ 0.69%

Piper Sandler Sees Huge Upside In VIZIO Despite Price Adjustment

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 10, 2021 1:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Piper Sandler Sees Huge Upside In VIZIO Despite Price Adjustment
  • Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion lowered the price target on VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) to $29 from $31, implying a 48% upside, and reiterated an Overweight. 
  • The company's Q3 results "were mixed" with logistics challenges "denting" device unit potential, Champion notes. 
  • More importantly, however, Vizio's platform growth remains strong at 130% year-over-year, and the Q4 guidance is substantially above forecasts, adds the analyst.
  • VIZIO's Q3 FY21 revenue of $588.3 million missed the consensus of $595.3 million. EPS loss of $(0.10) was in line with the consensus.
  • Platform+ net revenue increased 134% Y/Y to $85.9 million. SmartCast Active accounts increased 35% Y/Y to 14.4 million. Average Revenue Per User increased 91% Y/Y to $19.89.
  • VIZIO sees Q4 Platform+ revenue of $100 million – $110 million.
  • Price Action: VZIO shares traded higher by 12.7% at $19.53 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

'SmartCast Is Just Getting Started': Analysts Initiate Coverage Of Vizio

'SmartCast Is Just Getting Started': Analysts Initiate Coverage Of Vizio

Vizio Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO) has recovered nicely from a rough start after the stock opened at $17.50 following its IPO in late March. read more