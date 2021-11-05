QQQ
UBS Turns Bearish On TPI Composites, Cuts Price Target By Half

byAkanksha
November 5, 2021 11:49 am
UBS Turns Bearish On TPI Composites, Cuts Price Target By Half
  • UBS analyst Jon Windham downgraded TPI Composites Inc (NYSE:TPICto Sell from Neutral and lowered the price target to $20 (a downside of 34%), from $44. 
  • Windham sees increasing risk to the second half of 2021 and 2022 earnings expectations. 
  • The analyst mentions continued challenging supply chain and logistics environment, coupled with increasing potential for a renewable electricity production tax credit extension, are likely to drive decreased near-term orders for wind blades. 
  • The analyst expects "escalating margin pressures" for TPI's key customers to have "knock-on impacts" for the company.
  • Price Action: TPIC shares are trading lower by 7.23% at $30.4 on the last check Friday.

