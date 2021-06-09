 Skip to main content

Why Did Credit Suisse Upgrade Colgate-Palmolive After Stock Underperformance?

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 3:29pm   Comments
Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE: CL) shares have significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, with tough comps and rising inflation overshadowing a “fundamentally better business,” according to Credit Suisse.

The Colgate-Palmolive Analyst: Kaumil Gajrawala upgraded the rating for Colgate-Palmolive to Outperform, while raising the price target from $80 to $95.

The Colgate-Palmolive Thesis: Although the company’s U.S. retail sales have declined by 15% year to date, its category growth is tracking at a rate that is twice that in the year before the pandemic, Gajrawala said in the upgrade note.

Referring to mega-cap turnarounds, the analyst noted, “In almost every instance, turnarounds were fueled by brand investment. Advertising is approaching $2bn annually, the highest level in at least 20 years.”

“As such, Colgate’s sales were accelerating prior to the pandemic and the company is gaining share in more category-country combinations since 2015,” he added.

“We think Colgate can deliver gross margin expansion in ’21 and beyond based on its ability to take pricing and drive incremental productivity savings,” Gajrawala further wrote.

CL Price Action: Shares of Colgate-Palmolive are down 0.060% $82.88 at the time of publication Wednesday.

(Photo by CDC on Unsplash)

Latest Ratings for CL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform
May 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Apr 2021JP MorganMaintainsNeutral

Posted-In: Credit Suisse Kaumil Gajrawala manufacturingAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

