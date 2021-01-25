7 Reasons Why Roku's Stock Can Rise To $500
Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) was a big winner in 2020 and the stock has multiple catalysts ahead that can lift the stock even higher, according to BofA Securities.
The Roku Analyst: Ruplu Bhattacharya maintains a Buy rating on Roku's stock with a price target lifted from $380 to $500.
The Roku Thesis: The case for turning incrementally bullish on Roku's stock is based on seven catalysts, Bhattacharya wrote in a note.
- An ongoing shift of advertising dollars away from traditional linear TV to over-the-top streaming platforms.
- Roku's 2019 acquisition of DataXu (rebranded as OneView) allows the company to offer guarantees to advertisers and command a higher ad cost.
- Roku will continue focusing on international expansion in 2021, especially in key markets like the U.K. and Brazil.
- Management's investments in content makes the platform more attractive to consumers and advertisers. Most recently, Roku added HBO Max and Peacock and new content through the acquisition of Quibi.
- Streaming platforms grow in importance for content makers looking to launch their movies and other content.
- Roku's platform that is built for televisions results in lower costs versus other operating systems.
- Roku boasts superior brand recognition.
ROKU Price Action: Shares of Roku were trading higher by 0.8% at $426.62.
(Photo: Roku)
