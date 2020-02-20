Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Downgrades Budweiser Parent Company Ahead Of 'Challenging' 2020

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2020 10:56am   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan Downgrades Budweiser Parent Company Ahead Of 'Challenging' 2020

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) faces a "challenging" environment in 2020, which will likely result in pressure on gross margin and EBITDA margin, according to JPMorgan.

The Analyst

Celine Pannuti downgraded Ab InBev's stock from Neutral to Underweight with a price target lowered from $79 to $65.

The Thesis

Budweiser's parent company is at a "turning point" as it looks to generate volume growth at a time when it is no longer willing to increase prices in line with inflation, Pannuti wrote in the note. The company is also facing a combination of new or intensifying competition in many of its most profitable markets, most notably Latin America.

Meanwhile, management's prior synergies initiatives are coming to an end and the company needs to invest more capital into its premium products. Anheuser Busch is unlikely to pursue M&A deals to help in the premium categories as there are "limited" acquisition targets in the market.

The company is also up against difficult Street estimates in 2020, including margin growth of 60 basis points while the research firm is modeling a 20 basis drop. Also, the research firm's 2020 and 2021 EPS estimate is 7% below the Street's current estimate which is likely to be re-rated lower ahead of what could be a multi-year trajectory of EPS downside.

Bottom line, the stock's valuation at 18 times 2020 estimated P/E and 11.8 times EV/EBITDA is at risk and investors "remain too optimistic" on the company's medium-term growth outlook.

Price Action

Shares of Ab InBev were trading at $73.32 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Here's How Long It Took Anheuser Busch To Reach A $100B Market Cap

Rough Draft: 4 Growing Trends In Craft Beer

Latest Ratings for BUD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Nov 2019RedburnUpgradesSellNeutral
Nov 2019JP MorganMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BUD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Beer Celine Pannuti JPMorganAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BUD)

Here's How Long It Took Anheuser Busch To Reach A $100B Market Cap
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Rough Draft: 4 Growing Trends In Craft Beer
5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GDOTCanaccord GenuityMaintains35.0
FIVNCanaccord GenuityMaintains90.0
AJRDCanaccord GenuityMaintains56.0
CAKECFRAMaintains42.0
ALBCFRADowngrades100.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga