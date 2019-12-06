CrowdStrike Delivers Another Quarterly Beat With Improvement In Key Parameters

Although CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) delivered another strong quarter with improvements in key matrices, the stock valuation is high relative to peers, according to Baird.

The Analyst

Baird’s Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Neutral rating for CrowdStrike, with a price target of $65.

The Thesis

CrowdStrike reported its fiscal third quarter revenue and earnings higher than the consensus estimates on the back of solid subscription revenue growth, Ruykhaver said in the note.

Calculated billings grew 100% year-on-year, beating Street expectations. Management guided to fiscal fourth quarter revenue of $135.9-$138.6 million, higher than the current consensus estimate of $127.2 million.

CrowdStrike achieved strong growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) of 97% year-on-year in the fiscal third quarter, adding a record high of sequential net new ARR, Ruykhaver said. He added that management attributed this growth to strong sales in both the enterprise and SMB (small and medium businesses) segments.

The company also recorded strong competitive wins, including the seven-figure ARR deal for CrowdStrike's Falcon Complete offering. Customer acquisition was also solid in the fiscal fourth quarter, with 772 net customer additions, the analyst mentioned.

“Overall, we continue to see CrowdStrike as offering a disruptive technology and believe the company is well-positioned to make continued share gains in endpoint security,” Ruykhaver wrote.

Price Action

Shares of CrowdStrike were trading flat at the time of publishing on Friday.