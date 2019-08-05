Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DA Davidson On Flowers Foods: Stock Already Reflects Solid Near-Term Potential

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2019 3:41pm   Comments
Share:
DA Davidson On Flowers Foods: Stock Already Reflects Solid Near-Term Potential

While the current macro environment is favorable for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), the near-term prospects for the company are already reflected by the stock after its outperformance so far in 2019, according to DA Davidson.

The Analyst

DA Davidson’s Brian Holland initiated coverage of Flowers Foods with a Neutral rating and a price target of $24.

The Thesis

An increase in wheat prices has allowed Flowers Foods to realize higher pricing and lower merchandizing, Holland said in a note.

Management has indicated promotional levels are at their lowest in the past five years. The analyst added that the company is gaining market share, albeit partly due to M&A.

“That said, we believe the admittedly favorable setup—reflected in our above consensus model—is more fully priced into the stock, which has outperformed its Packaged Foods and Meats peers year to date,” Holland wrote.

While Flowers Foods has recorded higher-than-expected gross savings so far, driven by lower spend on purchased goods & services and reduced headcount, an increase in labor and transport costs, as well as production disruptions, have “weighed on progress,” the analyst said.

Holland said the company could announce further bakery closures in the near term for better supply chain optimization. He added, however, that there was limited visibility into such initiatives.

Price Action

Shares of Flowers Foods were trading nearly flat at $23.85 at time of publishing.

Latest Ratings for FLO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral
Jul 2018DowngradesBuyHold
May 2018Initiates Coverage OnHold

View More Analyst Ratings for FLO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brian Holland DA DavidsonAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FLO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019
New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning
Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NTAPMaintains41.0
VRTSMaintains108.0
TCFMaintains45.0
SBNYMaintains145.0
QSRMaintains82.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil's Q2 Earnings