Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stifel: Papa John's Story Is Now 'Takeout Or Delivery'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2018 8:29am   Comments
Share:
Stifel: Papa John's Story Is Now 'Takeout Or Delivery'
Related PZZA
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stifel adds in M&A potential to Papa John's PT (Seeking Alpha)

Pizza delivery chain Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is stuck between a rock and hard place with few compelling options moving forward, according to Stifel.

The Analyst

Stifel's Chris O'Cull maintains a Hold rating on Papa John's with a price target lifted from $38 to $48.

The Thesis

Papa John's' outlook is "bleak" as Stifel's recent first-hand checks suggest third-quarter same-restaurant sales fell by 10 to 11 percent, which could have a notable impact to the commissary business which accounts for up to 30 percent of total EBITDA. Aggressive promotions appear to not have helped support sales decline and franchisees are likely demanding for continued royalty relief and reduced food pricing.

As such, O'Cull said the management team is in a tough position where it needs to evaluate the financial cost on its end to give franchisees more relief versus the cost of store closures and even lawsuits from franchisees. Of coarse, neither option is compelling which may suggest the board of directors are taking a closer look at quickly selling the company at an opportune time of heightened M&A deals in the restaurant sector.

While there's no evidence of ongoing M&A talks the list of hypothetical buyers is minimal and likely limited to a strategic buyer who can reduce G&A by absorbing support services into already existed brands.

Price Action

Shares of Papa John's were trading lower by nearly 1.5 percent to $53.25 early Thursday morning.

Related Links:

Trian - A Major Wendy's Stakeholder - Now Eyes Papa John's

Jefferies Finds A Reason To Order Papa John's

Photo credit: Mr. BlueMauMau, Flickr

Latest Ratings for PZZA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsHoldHold
Aug 2018Stifel NicolausUpgradesSellHold
Aug 2018Longbow ResearchUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PZZA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Chris OCull Pizza StifelAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PZZA)

46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Helen of Troy Beats Q2 Estimates
Trian - A Major Wendy's Stakeholder - Now Eyes Papa John's
26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Pizza Hut Exec Talks NFL Deal: 'Couldn't Be Better'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Salesforce, eMoney Make A Powerful Team